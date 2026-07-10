School bus overturns in Udupi; eight students injured

Udupi: Eight students were injured, one of them seriously, after a private school bus overturned in this district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred near Kodange Temple in Saralebettu under the Manipal police station limits, when the driver was reversing the bus near the temple, they said.
According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, police said.
Residents rushed to the spot immediately after the mishap and helped rescue the children from the overturned vehicle before shifting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Manipal police are investigating.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.