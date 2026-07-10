Jaipur school bus accident injures four children

Jaipur: A private school bus carrying children lost control and overturned in Jaipur, injuring four school children, a police officer said on Friday.
The accident took place near Khejrawas, within the jurisdiction of the Jobner police station
Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Hanuman Prasad Meena said that a private school bus carrying children lost control and overturned. "Four school children sustained minor injuries in the incident".
"Preliminary information suggested that the steering locking up was the cause of the accident," SP Meena added.
Upon receiving the information, Station House Officer (SHO) Hanuman Sahay arrived at the scene with a police team.
The police immediately rushed all the injured to the Jobner Community Health Centre (CHC) for admission. They were sent home after receiving treatment, SP Meena added.
More details are awaited
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.