Jaipur school bus accident injures four children

Jaipur: A private school bus carrying children lost control and overturned in Jaipur, injuring four school children, a police officer said on Friday.



The accident took place near Khejrawas, within the jurisdiction of the Jobner police station



Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Hanuman Prasad Meena said that a private school bus carrying children lost control and overturned. "Four school children sustained minor injuries in the incident".

"Preliminary information suggested that the steering locking up was the cause of the accident," SP Meena added.