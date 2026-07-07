No injuries as school bus hits parked cars in Panchkula

Chandigarh: A private school bus hit a few stationary vehicles while its driver was trying to avert a collision with a scooter in Panchkula in Haryana on Tuesday, police said.
More than 20 school children were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident, but no one was injured, police said.
"The accident occurred near a T-point in Sector 26 when the school bus driver was trying to avoid hitting a scooterist. As a result, the driver lost control of the bus and hit some vehicles parked in a residential area, causing minor damage to them. No one was injured in the incident," said Station House Officer, Chandimandir, Inspector Rampal.
The locals took the school children out of the bus and attended to them before police reached the spot.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.