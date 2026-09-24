School bus drivers urged to put student safety first

School bus drivers have been urged to treat the safe transportation of children as their primary responsibility and follow road safety regulations while operating vehicles. NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha made the remarks during a training programme organised for school bus drivers in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
The programme, conducted by the District Transport Department at Benz Circle, focused on driving skills, road safety and measures to ensure the safe travel of school students.
Addressing the drivers, Lakshmisha said transporting children requires greater responsibility and commitment as drivers are entrusted with the safety of students during their journey to and from school. He advised them to remain alert while driving and strictly adhere to traffic and road safety rules.
The Collector said professional driving skills alone were not sufficient for school bus drivers. He stressed the importance of qualities such as patience and punctuality, particularly because school buses operate according to fixed schedules and carry young passengers.
He also highlighted the need for drivers to have basic knowledge of vehicle maintenance. Regular checks and timely identification of mechanical issues can help prevent problems while the bus is carrying students, he said.
Lakshmisha also directed drivers to maintain discipline and appropriate behaviour while on duty. Wearing the prescribed uniform was made mandatory, with the Collector noting that this could also help provide parents with greater assurance about the identity and responsibility of the personnel transporting their children.
Drivers were advised to continue improving their driving abilities and learn new techniques related to safe transportation. Maintaining alertness on the road was also emphasised, particularly while travelling with schoolchildren.
The Collector further called on school managements to give adequate attention to the transportation arrangements provided for students. Ensuring that buses, drivers and other safety-related requirements are properly monitored should form an important part of school administration, he said.
The training programme comes amid the need for school transportation systems to maintain high safety standards. School buses carry a large number of children every day, making responsible driving, regular vehicle upkeep and compliance with road rules important components of student safety.
The session therefore focused not only on improving driving skills but also on reinforcing the responsibilities associated with transporting schoolchildren. Drivers were encouraged to approach their duties with discipline and caution, while schools were asked to ensure that safety remains a key consideration in their transportation arrangements.
The Collector's message placed responsibility on both drivers and school managements to create safer travel conditions for students and ensure that children reach their destinations safely.