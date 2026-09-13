School bus driver shot in face after dispute over parked car in Gwalior; over 50 students unharmed

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (PTI): A school bus driver ferrying over 50 students was injured on Saturday after unidentified men shot at him following an argument over a parked car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.
Police clarified the bus itself was not targeted during the firing, as the assailants fired at the driver with a country-made pistol after he got off the bus.
The incident took place in the morning hours in the Pichhore police station area when the school bus with more than 50 students on board was heading towards a school in Dabra, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Saurabh Kumar said.
Near Samudan village, the driver, Khem Singh, stopped the bus after spotting a car parked on the road and asked his helper to request the occupants to move it.
The men in the car said the vehicle had run out of CNG. Singh then alighted the bus and suggested that they push the four-wheeler to the side of the road as the students had to reach school on time.
The occupants then allegedly opened fire at him with a country-made pistol before fleeing the spot.
Kumar said that the driver sustained injuries to his face and was taken to a hospital.
Preliminary investigation suggests the incident could be linked to an old personal rivalry, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the attackers.
Singh told reporters that two men in the car fired at him, causing pellet injuries to his face, and he did not know the attackers.
Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident and took Singh to a hospital. A search is on for the accused, Kumar said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.