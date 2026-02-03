Jharkhand 10th, 12th board exams 2026 begin for over 7 lakh students

Ranchi: The class 10 final exams at Jharkhand board schools began on Tuesday morning amid tight security, an official said.

The board examination for class 12 will begin later in the day, he said.

Around 4.23 lakh students have enrolled for the class 10 examinations, which are happening at 1,232 centres. Over 3.24 lakh students are slated to appear in class 12 examinations at 757 centres.