School Assembly News Today, September 29, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, September 29: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on Saturday, September 29. The daily assembly package also brings a Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking immediate restoration of full statehood
The resolution was passed by voice vote, with none voting against it, as BJP members, who had been protesting since the start of the proceedings, walked out when it was put to vote.
2. US envoy Sergio Gor visits Golden Temple, holds talks with Sikh leaders in Amritsar
Gor, on his second visit to the shrine after 15 years, met Sikh leaders and visited the Partition Museum as Emaan Singh Mann's supporters raised pro-Khalistan slogans outside.
1.Netherlands 'regret' over Israel's decision to revoke diplomats' accreditation
Dutch FM Tom Berendsen said he regretted Israel’s decision, stressing that the import suspension was not directed against Israel.
2.Rain eases in Bangkok but persistent flooding forces thousands to leave home
Days of heavy rain have flooded Bangkok, disrupting traffic and businesses, with rainfall exceeding 30 cm (11.8 inches) in many areas.
1. Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh salvages disappointing campaign with 25m pistol silver
After barely making it out of the qualification, world record holder took silver after losing shoot-out to Chinese shooter who finished level on 38 points
2. Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara signs off with bronze in women's 78kg kurash event
It is Balhara's second Asian Games medal, having won a silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018 when this sports discipline made its debut at the Continental showpiece.
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” — Robert Collier
Message for students: Great achievements are rarely built in a single day. Small, consistent efforts can create meaningful progress over time. Stay disciplined, be patient with yourself and keep working towards your goals, even when the results are not immediate.
Perseverance
Meaning: Continued effort and determination despite difficulties or setbacks.
Example: Perseverance helps a student stay focused on their goals even when success takes time.
1. Arati Saha became the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel — 1959
On September 29, 1959, 19-year-old Indian swimmer Arati Saha became the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel. She completed the challenging crossing from Cape Gris-Nez in France to Sandgate in England, becoming a landmark figure in Indian swimming. She had also represented India at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.
2. Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry established — 1836
The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry was established on September 29, 1836. It is among the oldest chambers of commerce in India and was formed in the Madras Presidency during the colonial period.
3. Birla Planetarium opened in Kolkata — 1962
On September 29, 1962, the Birla Planetarium was inaugurated in Kolkata. The planetarium became an important centre for astronomy education and public outreach, hosting programmes and shows aimed at introducing visitors to astronomy and space science.
4. Matangini Hazra died during the Quit India Movement — 1942
On September 29, 1942, freedom fighter Matangini Hazra was shot dead by British police while leading a procession during the Quit India Movement in Tamluk, Bengal. She was 72 and had continued participating in the freedom struggle despite her age.