School Assembly News Today, September 29, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 29 September 2026

1. J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking immediate restoration of full statehood

The resolution was passed by voice vote, with none voting against it, as BJP members, who had been protesting since the start of the proceedings, walked out when it was put to vote.

2. US envoy Sergio Gor visits Golden Temple, holds talks with Sikh leaders in Amritsar

Gor, on his second visit to the shrine after 15 years, met Sikh leaders and visited the Partition Museum as Emaan Singh Mann's supporters raised pro-Khalistan slogans outside.