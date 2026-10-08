School Assembly News Today, October 9, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, October 9: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, education, technology, business and environment developments to know on October 9. The daily assembly package brings six important news updates from India and a development from Ladakh's wildlife conservation efforts.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 9 October 2026

1. Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away at his residence in Goa on Thursday. He had a career spanning several decades and received three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.

2. 42 retired judges back EC, call SIR lawful amid Opposition protests

A group of 42 retired judges has defended the Election Commission of India and backed the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as a lawful exercise. The statement comes amid continuing Opposition protests against the SIR process.

3. JEE Main 2027 registration to begin soon; exam scheduled for January

The National Testing Agency is set to begin registration for JEE Main 2027. The January session will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, with January 31 kept as a buffer day.

4. At IMC 2026, PM Modi highlights Digital India's push to bridge digital divide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi, highlighted efforts to expand access to technology and bridge the digital divide. He also called for a global mechanism to tackle cyber fraud and deepfakes.

5. GST Council approves process reforms, raises prosecution threshold to Rs 10 crore

The GST Council approved several reforms to make compliance easier for businesses, including simpler registration and refund processes. It also raised the monetary threshold for GST prosecution from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore and approved a Rs 10,000 threshold for issuing GST show-cause notices.

6. India's first high-altitude snow leopard safari launched in Ladakh

India's first high-altitude snow leopard safari has been launched in Ladakh, offering guided wildlife experiences in areas known for snow leopard sightings. The initiative aims to promote responsible eco-tourism, protect wildlife and create livelihood opportunities for local communities.