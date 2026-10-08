School Assembly News Today, October 9, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, October 9: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, education, technology, business and environment developments to know on October 9. The daily assembly package brings six important news updates from India and a development from Ladakh's wildlife conservation efforts.
1. Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75
Veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away at his residence in Goa on Thursday. He had a career spanning several decades and received three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.
2. 42 retired judges back EC, call SIR lawful amid Opposition protests
A group of 42 retired judges has defended the Election Commission of India and backed the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as a lawful exercise. The statement comes amid continuing Opposition protests against the SIR process.
3. JEE Main 2027 registration to begin soon; exam scheduled for January
The National Testing Agency is set to begin registration for JEE Main 2027. The January session will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, with January 31 kept as a buffer day.
4. At IMC 2026, PM Modi highlights Digital India's push to bridge digital divide
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi, highlighted efforts to expand access to technology and bridge the digital divide. He also called for a global mechanism to tackle cyber fraud and deepfakes.
5. GST Council approves process reforms, raises prosecution threshold to Rs 10 crore
The GST Council approved several reforms to make compliance easier for businesses, including simpler registration and refund processes. It also raised the monetary threshold for GST prosecution from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore and approved a Rs 10,000 threshold for issuing GST show-cause notices.
6. India's first high-altitude snow leopard safari launched in Ladakh
India's first high-altitude snow leopard safari has been launched in Ladakh, offering guided wildlife experiences in areas known for snow leopard sightings. The initiative aims to promote responsible eco-tourism, protect wildlife and create livelihood opportunities for local communities.
1. Police fire tear gas at barricaded Paris high school as student protests continue
Students barricaded a high school in northeastern Paris as protests over education funding continued across France. Police used tear gas as hundreds of schools faced disruptions, with students demanding more funding and better school infrastructure.
2. Palestinian factions move to delay first legislative elections in 20 years
Palestinian factions are discussing postponing legislative elections scheduled for November 28. The elections would be the first Palestinian parliamentary polls in 20 years, but logistical challenges in Gaza and East Jerusalem have raised concerns.
3. South Korea test-flies its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon
South Korea successfully flight-tested its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon, designed to travel at least five times the speed of sound and evade missile defence systems. President Lee Jae Myung attended the test.
4. Wife of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro seeks release from US jail
Cilia Flores, the wife of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, has asked a US court to release her from jail and place her under house arrest. Her lawyers cited health concerns and argued that she could be monitored under 24-hour security.
5. Trump to give Elon Musk top US science medal
US President Donald Trump is set to present Elon Musk with one of the country's highest scientific honours, recognising his contributions to technology and innovation.
6. 4.1-magnitude earthquake hits western Nepal amid flood recovery
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal as the region continued recovering from recent flooding. The tremor added to the challenges facing communities already affected by the floods.
1. 'Thank you, Messi': Fans reduced to tears as football great plays final match for Argentina
Lionel Messi played what is expected to be his final match for Argentina on home soil, bringing an emotional chapter of his international career to a close. Fans at the stadium paid tribute to the Argentina captain and one of football's greatest players.
2. Spotlight on India's Asian Games stars, Olympic medallists as Archery Premier League returns
India's top archers, including Asian Games stars and Olympic medallists, will be in focus as the Archery Premier League returns for its latest season. The league brings some of the country's leading archers together in a competitive format.
3. 'I still have to improve a lot': Vithya
Indian athlete Vithya Ramraj has said she still has plenty of room for improvement as she continues to build her career in athletics. The athlete remains focused on improving her performances and competing at the highest level.
Adaptability
Meaning: The ability to adjust to new situations, challenges or changes.
Example: Adaptability helps students stay confident when they face new challenges or unexpected changes.
“The future depends on what you do today.” - Mahatma Gandhi
Message for students: Your daily choices shape your future. Stay curious, learn from your mistakes and make the most of the opportunities you have today.
1. Aligarh Muslim University came into existence in its present form, 1920
On October 9, 1920, the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College at Aligarh was transformed into Aligarh Muslim University. The institution had grown from Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's educational movement and became an important centre of higher education in India.
2. Bibi Amar Kaur raised the national flag at Lahore Jail, 1942
On October 9, 1942, freedom fighter Bibi Amar Kaur raised the Indian national flag at the gate of Lahore Jail during the Quit India Movement. She was subsequently arrested and sent to Ambala Jail.
3. Territorial Army was formally inaugurated, 1949
On October 9, 1949, the Territorial Army was formally inaugurated by C. Rajagopalachari, then Governor-General of India. The Territorial Army provides a voluntary reserve force that supports the regular armed forces when required. October 9 is observed as Territorial Army Day.
4. International direct-dialling service began between Mumbai and London, 1976
On October 9, 1976, India introduced international direct-dialling service between Bombay, now Mumbai, and London. The development marked an important step in India's telecommunications history.
5. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan was born, 1945
On October 9, 1945, renowned sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan was born in Gwalior. He went on to become one of India's best-known classical musicians and received several national honours for his contribution to Indian music.
6. Gopabandhu Das was born, 1877
On October 9, 1877, freedom fighter, journalist, poet and social reformer Gopabandhu Das was born in Odisha. Known as "Utkalmani", he played an important role in Odisha's social and political life and in the movement for Odia identity.