School Assembly News Today, October 8, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 8 October 2026

1. JEE-Advanced 2026: Computer Science first choice among top 500; IIT Bombay gets max top rankers

78 candidates from the top 500 pool went to IIT Madras, while the number of such candidates who took admission in IIT Kanpur and Kharagpur was 49 and 40, respectively.

2. SC agrees to examine plea seeking recall of split verdict on law for appointment of CEC, ECs

The development comes after a two-judge bench delivered split opinions on September 23 on the Centre's plea seeking reference of the challenge to the 2023 law to a larger Constitution Bench.

3. From Dantewada classrooms to medical colleges: 11 tribal students secure MBBS, BDS seats

Students from remote, violence-affected areas trained under NMDC-backed ‘Choo Lo Aasman’ programme; two others join NIT Raipur after clearing JEE