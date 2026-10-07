School Assembly News Today, October 8, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, October 8: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on October 8. The daily assembly package also brings a Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. JEE-Advanced 2026: Computer Science first choice among top 500; IIT Bombay gets max top rankers
78 candidates from the top 500 pool went to IIT Madras, while the number of such candidates who took admission in IIT Kanpur and Kharagpur was 49 and 40, respectively.
2. SC agrees to examine plea seeking recall of split verdict on law for appointment of CEC, ECs
The development comes after a two-judge bench delivered split opinions on September 23 on the Centre's plea seeking reference of the challenge to the 2023 law to a larger Constitution Bench.
3. From Dantewada classrooms to medical colleges: 11 tribal students secure MBBS, BDS seats
Students from remote, violence-affected areas trained under NMDC-backed ‘Choo Lo Aasman’ programme; two others join NIT Raipur after clearing JEE
1. Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to Kagan and Soai for research solving 'mirror image' mystery
Kagan, 95 years old and born in France, is affiliated with the Université Paris-Sud in Orsay, France, and Soai, born in 1950 in Japan, with the Tokyo University of Science.
1. 'Rising Together' is India's vision for 2036 Olympic bid; presentation before IOC this month
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said India, Germany, Qatar and Turkiye are among seven countries with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics.
2. History will be kinder to you: Gambhir applauds former chief selector Ajit Agarkar
India won the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup, along with the 2025 Champions Trophy during Agarkar's tenure.
Resilience
Meaning: The ability to recover from difficulties and keep moving forward.
Example: Resilience helps students learn from setbacks and stay focused on their goals.
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela
Message for students: Challenges may feel overwhelming at first, but persistence can turn difficult goals into achievable ones. Keep moving forward, believe in your abilities and take one step at a time.
1. Indian Air Force was established — 1932
On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was officially established as the Royal Indian Air Force under British rule. The force began with a small contingent and has since evolved into one of the world's major air forces. October 8 is observed as Indian Air Force Day.
2. Indian Air Force Day is celebrated — Every year
October 8 is observed as Indian Air Force Day to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force. The day honours the contribution and service of IAF personnel and highlights the force's role in India's defence.
3. Bhagat Singh was shifted to Mianwali Jail — 1929
On October 8, 1929, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was shifted from Lahore Central Jail to Mianwali Jail during his imprisonment by the British. His time in prison became part of his wider protest against the treatment of Indian political prisoners.
4. First Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was conceived and developed — 1970s
The development of Aryabhata, India's first satellite, marked a major milestone in the country's space programme. The satellite was built by the Indian Space Research Organisation and launched in 1975, laying the foundation for India's subsequent achievements in space technology.
5. October 8 marks the birth anniversary of several notable Indians
October 8 is also associated with the birth anniversaries of several notable personalities from India, including freedom fighters, artists and public figures whose contributions have shaped the country's cultural and political history.