School Assembly News Today, October 7, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 7 October 2026

1.'Young medical graduates should keep needs of people at the centre of their work': President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu she asked them to keep pace with changing medical practices and health services, while translating research into innovation that improves people's lives.

2. Haryana Police rolls out Next-Gen E-Challan system with fixed timelines for notices and grievances

If a grievance is rejected, the vehicle owner or driver can challenge the challan in court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount. An accepted challan must be paid within 90 days.

3. J&K raises judicial officers’ retirement age from 60 to 62 years following SC directions

According to an order issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the matter was considered in consultation with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.