News

School Assembly News Today, October 7, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, October 7 are here. Read the latest national, international and sports headlines, Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history
School Assembly News Today, October 7, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History
School Assembly News Today, October 7, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History
Updated on

School Assembly News Today, October 7: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on October 7. The daily assembly package also brings a Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 7 October 2026

1.'Young medical graduates should keep needs of people at the centre of their work': President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu she asked them to keep pace with changing medical practices and health services, while translating research into innovation that improves people's lives.

2. Haryana Police rolls out Next-Gen E-Challan system with fixed timelines for notices and grievances

If a grievance is rejected, the vehicle owner or driver can challenge the challan in court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount. An accepted challan must be paid within 90 days.

3. J&K raises judicial officers’ retirement age from 60 to 62 years following SC directions

According to an order issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the matter was considered in consultation with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

International News Headlines

1. Moscow denies sanitary measures over plague reports

Pneumonic plague, which causes lung failure, can be fatal if not treated early, according to the World Health Organization.

Sports News Headlines

1. I have done my duty: Harmanpreet Kaur steps down from India women's team captaincy

The 37-year-old led the Indian T20 side for a decade, taking over as skipper in 2016. She was elevated to ODI captaincy in 2022 before becoming the all-format leader in 2023.

2. India A vs Australia A: Sai Sudharsan excited to be back and play in 50-over format

The 24-year-old made a comeback in the two red-ball matches against Australia A

Word of the Day 7 October 2026

Perseverance

Meaning: Continued effort and determination despite difficulties or challenges.

Example: Perseverance helps students overcome setbacks and continue working towards their goals.

Thought of the Day 7 October 2026

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” — Robert Collier

Message for students: Big achievements are built through small, consistent efforts. Stay focused, keep learning and trust the process, even when progress seems slow.

October 7 in Indian History: Key historical events

1. Missionaries of Charity was founded — 1950

On October 7, 1950, Mother Teresa received permission to establish the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, now Kolkata. The organisation began with a small group of members and later expanded its work to support people living in poverty, illness and homelessness.

2. Begum Akhtar was born — 1914

Begum Akhtar, one of India’s most celebrated ghazal and thumri singers, was born on October 7, 1914, in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. Known as the “Mallika-e-Ghazal”, she made a lasting contribution to Hindustani classical and semi-classical music.

3. Durgavati Devi, ‘Durga Bhabhi’, was born — 1907

Durgavati Devi, popularly known as Durga Bhabhi, was born on October 7, 1907. A revolutionary associated with the Indian freedom struggle, she worked alongside revolutionaries including Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad.

4. Mughal forces entered Kashmir — 1586

In 1586, Mughal forces entered Kashmir as Emperor Akbar sought to bring the region under Mughal control. The Mughal conquest marked an important development in the political history of Kashmir.

5. Operation Enduring Freedom began — 2001

On October 7, 2001, the United States and Britain began air strikes against Taliban and Al-Qaeda targets in Afghanistan, marking the beginning of Operation Enduring Freedom following the September 11 attacks.

School Assembly
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com