School Assembly News Today, October 3, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, October 3: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on October 3. The daily assembly package also brings a Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. Centre formally marks 28 strategic Ladakh sites, including LAC friction points, on official map
MHA said the move is intended to ensure uniform and accurate identification of these locations and improve public awareness
2. Train speed on Katra-Banihal section in J&K increased to 100 kmph
The Chenab Bridge in Reasi district is the world’s highest railway arch bridge, rising about 359 metres above the Chenab River
3. Govt cuts new sugar stock regulations by 15 days to ensure smooth supply to consumers during festive season
Under the new regulations, effective October 15, 2026, sugar dealers are prohibited from holding sugar stock for more than 15 days from the date they receive it
1. Taiwan receives its first US-made F-16V fighter jets
The warplanes are part of an $8 billion deal for 66 F-16Vs approved during US President Donald Trump's first term and scheduled for delivery this year
2. Putin says Modi has 'very good ideas' for mutually acceptable Ukraine peace deal
The Russian president said Modi "brings up these matters at every meeting we have and takes a keen interest in them"
1. Asian Games 2026: India boxers make history, capture three gold medals
Lovlina Borgohain opened the country's gold account with a masterclass display. It was a hard act to follow but Parveen Hooda and fast-rising Ankush Panghal also emulated the feat to make it a memorable day for India
“The future depends on what you do today.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Message for students: Every small action you take today contributes to the person you become tomorrow. Use your time wisely, stay focused on your goals and make choices that move you closer to the future you want to build.
Resilience
Meaning: The ability to recover from difficulties and continue moving forward.
Example: Resilience helps a student learn from setbacks and keep working towards their goals.
1. Dr Rajendra Prasad was born — 1884
On October 3, 1884, Dr Rajendra Prasad, who would become India’s first President, was born in Ziradei village in Bihar. A lawyer, scholar and freedom fighter, he played an important role in the Indian independence movement and served as president of the Constituent Assembly. He became India’s President in 1950, following the adoption of the Constitution.
2. Kadambini Ganguly, one of India’s first women doctors, died — 1923
On October 3, 1923, Kadambini Ganguly died in Calcutta (now Kolkata). One of the first Indian women to practise Western medicine, she graduated from Calcutta Medical College in 1886. Her achievements challenged prevailing social restrictions on women’s education and professional careers in colonial India.
3. First Marathi musical play ‘Sangeet Shakuntal’ was staged — 1880
On October 3, 1880, Annasaheb Kirloskar’s Sangeet Shakuntal was staged in Pune. Based on Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnanashakuntalam, the production helped establish the tradition of Marathi musical theatre, which became an influential part of Maharashtra’s performing arts.
4. Geet Sethi won the World Professional Billiards Championship — 1992
On October 3, 1992, Indian billiards player Geet Sethi won the World Professional Billiards Championship. During the tournament, he recorded a break of 1,276 points under the three-pot rule, marking a significant achievement in Indian cue sports. Sethi went on to win the world professional title multiple times during his career.