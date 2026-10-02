School Assembly News Today, October 3, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 3 October 2026

1. Centre formally marks 28 strategic Ladakh sites, including LAC friction points, on official map

MHA said the move is intended to ensure uniform and accurate identification of these locations and improve public awareness

2. Train speed on Katra-Banihal section in J&K increased to 100 kmph

The Chenab Bridge in Reasi district is the world’s highest railway arch bridge, rising about 359 metres above the Chenab River

3. Govt cuts new sugar stock regulations by 15 days to ensure smooth supply to consumers during festive season

Under the new regulations, effective October 15, 2026, sugar dealers are prohibited from holding sugar stock for more than 15 days from the date they receive it