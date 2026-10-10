School Assembly News Today, October 10, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 10 October 2026

1. Supreme Court rejects plea seeking probe into alleged police action during CJP protest in Delhi

The Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking an independent investigation into alleged police action against protesters during a July demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak. The court said the petitioner could approach the Delhi High Court with specific grievances.

2. Indian-origin students in Canada face uncertainty as government probes private colleges

The Ontario government in Canada has suspended student aid payments to private career colleges amid an investigation into suspected irregularities in the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). The probe has raised concerns about enrolment verification and funding practices, creating uncertainty for students, including those of Indian origin.

3. India to host its first World Landslide Forum from November 23 in Faridabad

India will host the seventh World Landslide Forum from November 23 to 27 in Faridabad, Haryana. Scientists, engineers and policymakers will discuss landslide monitoring, early-warning systems, hazard mapping and disaster-risk reduction.

4. INDIA bloc considers fresh protests over alleged 'vote chori'

Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc are considering further protests over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The alliance has also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to present its concerns.

5. India reiterates zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism at UN

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar reiterated India's position against cross-border terrorism during discussions with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in New York. The delegation stressed international cooperation on intelligence sharing, terror financing and cyber threats.

6. Registration opens for December 2026 UGC NET and joint CSIR-UGC NET examinations

The National Testing Agency has opened applications for the December 2026 UGC NET and CSIR-UGC NET examinations. UGC NET is scheduled for December 14 to 19, while CSIR-UGC NET will be held on December 19, 22 and 27. The Biotechnology eligibility test has also been merged with the CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences examination under the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology discipline.