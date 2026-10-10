School Assembly News Today, October 10, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, October 10: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are six key national, education, legal and international developments to know on October 10. The headlines cover a Supreme Court ruling, Indian students in Canada, a global landslide forum, electoral politics, India's position on cross-border terrorism and entrance examination registrations.
National News Headlines for School Assembly 10 October 2026
1. Supreme Court rejects plea seeking probe into alleged police action during CJP protest in Delhi
The Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking an independent investigation into alleged police action against protesters during a July demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak. The court said the petitioner could approach the Delhi High Court with specific grievances.
2. Indian-origin students in Canada face uncertainty as government probes private colleges
The Ontario government in Canada has suspended student aid payments to private career colleges amid an investigation into suspected irregularities in the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). The probe has raised concerns about enrolment verification and funding practices, creating uncertainty for students, including those of Indian origin.
3. India to host its first World Landslide Forum from November 23 in Faridabad
India will host the seventh World Landslide Forum from November 23 to 27 in Faridabad, Haryana. Scientists, engineers and policymakers will discuss landslide monitoring, early-warning systems, hazard mapping and disaster-risk reduction.
4. INDIA bloc considers fresh protests over alleged 'vote chori'
Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc are considering further protests over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The alliance has also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to present its concerns.
5. India reiterates zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism at UN
An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar reiterated India's position against cross-border terrorism during discussions with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in New York. The delegation stressed international cooperation on intelligence sharing, terror financing and cyber threats.
6. Registration opens for December 2026 UGC NET and joint CSIR-UGC NET examinations
The National Testing Agency has opened applications for the December 2026 UGC NET and CSIR-UGC NET examinations. UGC NET is scheduled for December 14 to 19, while CSIR-UGC NET will be held on December 19, 22 and 27. The Biotechnology eligibility test has also been merged with the CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences examination under the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology discipline.
International News Headlines
1. Indian-origin Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize for work in international justice
Former United Nations human rights chief Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. The South Africa-born jurist, 85, has served as a judge at the International Court of Justice and previously led the UN human rights office.
2. French students plan more protests as UN raises concern over police crackdown
Students in France are planning further demonstrations over education funding, staff shortages and poor school infrastructure. The United Nations has expressed concern over violent clashes between protesters and police, who have used tear gas and other crowd-control weapons. More than 6,800 people have been detained since the protests began in late September.
3. Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for foiling alleged plane attack
Israel will award Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar its Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism after he helped prevent an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Machchhar's actions helped protect 172 passengers and fellow crew members aboard the flight on September 30.
4. Three killed in attacks targeting Riyadh airport, Saudi authorities say
Three Saudi citizens, including an airline pilot, were killed in attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a Saudia aircraft, according to Saudi authorities. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on the airport. The incidents disrupted air travel, prompting several airlines to suspend or alter flights to the Saudi capital.
Sports News Headlines
1. Australia A pacer Mahli Beardman returns with a bang after injury layoff
Australian fast bowler Mahli Beardman made an impressive return to competitive cricket during the Australia A series against India A after spending time on the sidelines with an injury. His comeback is a boost for the young pacer as he works towards establishing himself at the international level.
2. Asian Games medallists felicitated at Pro Wrestling League Season 6 launch
Asian Games medallists were honoured at the launch of the sixth season of the Pro Wrestling League. The league aims to bring India's leading wrestlers together and provide a competitive platform for established athletes and emerging talent.
3. Tamil Nadu honours medal-winning athletes, launches Dream Olympics scheme
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay felicitated medal-winning athletes and announced the Dream Olympics scheme to support the state's sporting talent. The initiative aims to help athletes prepare for major international competitions, including the Olympic Games, through improved training and support.
Word of the Day 10 October 2026
Perseverance
Meaning: Continued effort to achieve a goal despite difficulties or setbacks.
Example: Perseverance helps students overcome challenges, learn from mistakes and keep working towards their goals.
Thought of the Day 10 October 2026
“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.”, Confucius
Message for students: Learning takes time, and everyone progresses at a different pace. Focus on improving a little each day, remain patient with yourself and keep working towards your goals.
October 10 in Indian History: Key historical events
1. All-India Muslim League was founded, 1906
On October 10, 1906, the All-India Muslim League was founded in Dhaka, then part of British India. The political organisation initially sought to protect the political rights of Muslims in British India. It later played a major role in the movement that led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.
2. R. K. Narayan was born, 1906
On October 10, 1906, renowned Indian writer Rasipuram Krishnaswami Narayan was born in Madras, now Chennai. He became one of India's best-known English-language novelists. His fictional town of Malgudi featured in several of his novels and short stories, including Swami and Friends and The Guide.
3. Vidyasagar Setu was inaugurated, 1992
On October 10, 1992, Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, was opened to traffic in West Bengal. The cable-stayed bridge connects Kolkata with Howrah across the Hooghly River and was an important addition to the region's transport infrastructure.
4. Rekha was born, 1954
On October 10, 1954, Indian film actor Rekha was born in Madras, now Chennai. She became one of Hindi cinema's prominent actors, known for films such as Umrao Jaan, Khoon Bhari Maang and Silsila. She received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Umrao Jaan.
5. Shripad Amrit Dange was born, 1899
On October 10, 1899, Shripad Amrit Dange, a prominent Indian communist leader and trade unionist, was born. He helped establish the Communist Party of India and played a significant role in the development of the communist and labour movements in India.
6. Rohini Khadilkar became India's women's national chess champion, 1978
In 1978, Rohini Khadilkar achieved a milestone in Indian chess by becoming the first woman to win the national chess championship. Her achievement helped bring greater attention to women's participation in competitive chess in India.