School access road remains unfinished as monsoon and reopening near

KOCHI: A narrow lane near St Michael’s Church in Chembumukku, which once served as a crucial shortcut for students heading to Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, has been rebuilt twice in three years after repeatedly collapsing into an adjoining canal. Yet, with the monsoon arriving and schools set to reopen, concerns linger over whether the stretch will be fully ready in time.

The lane, which connects the church area to the school, first gave way in 2022 when a portion sank into the nearby Edappally Canal, rendering it unusable.