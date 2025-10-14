Scholars in Kerala explored advanced calculus before Newton, says new Education Ministry textbook

The Union Ministry of Education's Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division has published a new book that highlights India's historical scientific knowledge and accomplishments.

It includes everything from traditional calendars (panchangams) to precise astrology and astronomy systems (jyotisa), as well as advanced tools for astronomical observations such as the Ghatika Yantra and Samrat Yantra.

The book's goal is to relate ancient "Indic" wisdom to modern science, while also encouraging students and teachers to be curious and culturally confident, India Today reports.

The 430-page book titled, Indian Knowledge Systems: Indian Contributions to Science, Volume I, seeks to combine "ancient insight with modern inquiry", and inspire "scientific curiosity and cultural confidence among students and educators."

The book highlights India's contributions to mathematics, pointing out that scholars from medieval Kerala, led by Madhava of Sangamagrama (c. 14th century) who allegedly "were already exploring infinite series and laying the foundations for mathematical analysis" long before Isaac Newton and Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz formalised calculus in Europe.

Additionally, it claims that, "unlike the Western world, where clashes between science and religion were common," traditional Indian traditions fostered concord between science and spirituality.

The publication is meant for students in Classes 6 through 12 as a study guide for the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM), a national science talent search exam administered by Vijnana Bharati, a non-profit organisation supporting the "Swadeshi Science Movement," in association with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).