International scholars bring Himalayan heritage research to Shimla

Shimla: An international conference bringing together scholars and researchers from India and abroad has provided a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue on the history, culture, archaeology, heritage conservation and contemporary challenges of the Himalayan region, participants and organisers said on Tuesday.



The three-day conference, being organised by the Himachal Pradesh State Museum in Shimla, has brought together researchers from different parts of the Himalayan region, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, the northeastern states and Nepal, besides scholars from Afghanistan and Germany.



Speaking with ANI here, German anthropologist Vítor da Silva said the conference was important because it brought together people from different academic disciplines and enabled them to share research that otherwise often remained isolated.

"So, the conference is important because it brings people with different expertise into dialogue. There are people from archaeology, museum preservation and cultural rituals, as well as academicians from different fields. People from different backgrounds can learn different aspects that are being studied and researched in different fields," da Silva said.