He recorded 150 lullabies so that a fading tribal heritage may endure



As part of his PhD at the Children's Research University, Gavli travelled across six districts, recording and analysing lullabies from nine tribal communities, including Kokna, Vasava, Tadvi and Gamit - many of which lack written scripts. His research highlights how these lullabies play a crucial role in shaping language, rhythm, emotions and cultural identity during early childhood.

Speaking about his work, Gavli said that South Gujarat's tribal regions, rich in forests, wildlife and cultural traditions, pass down their legacy through lullabies sung by mothers.

"These lullabies introduce children to nature, culture and life from a very young age," he said.

Gavli's mentor and guide, Professor Prashant Patel from the Children's Research University, praised the study, saying it reflects the unique worldview of tribal communities. "These lullabies reveal deep wisdom and beliefs about life, nature, behaviour and even food systems. The work is truly remarkable," he said.

For Gavli, the research is deeply personal. The son of a farmer and the only PhD holder in his village, he drew inspiration from his childhood, listening to lullabies sung by his mother and grandmother.

