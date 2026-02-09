‘Scholar Connect’ set to link Kerala campuses with global educational mentors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students and faculty across the state’s universities and colleges will soon be able to digitally connect with high-achieving academics of Kerala origin worldwide, thanks to ‘Scholar Connect.’

The goal of the platform, to be launched by the government soon, is to democratise access to world-class mentorship and collaboration.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the platform at National Research Conference & Kerala Higher Education Expo 2026 at Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.