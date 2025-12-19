Schneider inks Rs 718-cr deal to expand Tamil Nadu ops, build new unit in Hosur

CHENNAI: Schneider Electric India is expanding its manufacturing units in Chennai and Coimbatore and setting up a new greenfield plant in Hosur with an investment of Rs 718 crore, a move expected to create 663 direct jobs.

The move is expected to help reinforce Tamil Nadu’s position as a preferred destination for advanced electrical equipment and energy management solutions.

The investment plan was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday between the Tamil Nadu government and the Schneider Electric Group, in the presence of CM MK Stalin.