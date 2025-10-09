Schneider, ESCP Business School renew partnership to drive digital transformation for sustainable impact

CHENNAI: Schneider Electric and ESCP Business School have renewed their long-standing collaboration to advance digital transformation with a focus on sustainability through their joint Chair, 'Digital Transformation for Sustainable Impact.'

The partnership, first established in 2016 with the creation of the IoT (Internet of Things) Chair, enters its third edition this year.

It aims to explore how digital technologies can serve as catalysts for responsible economic growth, sustainable innovation, and positive social impact.

The renewed Chair combines applied research, teaching, and corporate dialogue to analyze how digital tools can promote sustainability in business practices.

It also seeks to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry to develop a new generation of global leaders—including Indian students—capable of leveraging technology for environmental and social good.

Over 300 students have benefited from its programs, which include specialized courses, study trips, conferences, and research collaborations with global companies.

The new edition expands the Chair’s focus beyond IoT to include broader aspects of digital transformation and corporate sustainability.

It also introduces experiential and immersive learning formats, including learning expeditions across Europe.