Schneider Electric partners with VIT to strengthen innovation in Smart City

Schneider Electric has announced its partnership with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Smart City and Smart Factory Technologies at VIT's Vellore campus.

The Centre aims to advance innovation, research, and skill development in emerging domains critical to India's digital and sustainable future. The initiative reflects Schneider Electric's strong commitment to nurturing next-generation talent and creating opportunities for students to engage with cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the industries of tomorrow. The first batch will onboard 1100 students with an aim to multiplying manifolds in the next few years.

This initiative has been in development for over three years, building on VIT's distinction as the first university in India to be empanelled as a Schneider Electric Priority Campus globally, a distinction shared by only three institutions in the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, “As technology continues to redefine how we live and work, it is imperative to equip young talent with the right skills, mindset, and exposure to lead this transformation. In line with this vision, we have partnered with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) to nurture the next generation of digital innovators and sustainability champions for India and the world.

The launch of this Centre of Excellence underscores our strong belief in the power of collaboration between industry and academia. Through this CoE, we aim to create a vibrant platform where ideas evolve into real-world applications—driving innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in domains that will shape the smart cities and industries of the future.”

Ranked among India’s Top 20 universities and home to over 45,000 students, VIT brings strong academic depth and a robust research ecosystem to the partnership.

The Centre of Excellence will serve as a collaborative platform where students, faculty, and Schneider Electric experts come together to co-create solutions through real-world projects, prototype development, and curriculum integration, effectively bridging the gap between academia and industry-led innovation.