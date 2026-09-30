SCERT Uttarakhand and Kotak Education Foundation join hands to build AI literacy

Under the agreement, SCERT Uttarakhand, particularly its IT Department, and KEF will jointly work on content development, online course design, technical support, and the implementation and dissemination of online courses for teachers. The partnership was formally approved by Additional Director Padmendra Saklani, who conveyed that courses developed through this collaboration are expected to be delivered through platforms like DIKSHA, UK e-Srijan and Mission Karmayogi.