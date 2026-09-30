SCERT Uttarakhand and Kotak Education Foundation join hands to build AI literacy

Dehradun: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttarakhand, and the Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy and competency among teachers and strengthen digital and technology-enabled education across the state.
Under the agreement, SCERT Uttarakhand, particularly its IT Department, and KEF will jointly work on content development, online course design, technical support, and the implementation and dissemination of online courses for teachers. The partnership was formally approved by Additional Director Padmendra Saklani, who conveyed that courses developed through this collaboration are expected to be delivered through platforms like DIKSHA, UK e-Srijan and Mission Karmayogi.
The partnership places AI literacy and competency at the centre of teacher professional development in Uttarakhand. KEF will work with SCERT to adapt and roll out the AI course for Educators for the state's teachers.
Integrating Artificial Intelligence and emerging digital pedagogies into future course design, the initiative will support teachers in strengthening classroom engagement through effective technology integration in teaching-learning practices, teacher professional development and student learning outcomes across Uttarakhand.
Bandana Garbyal, Director (Academic), SCERT Uttarakhand, welcomed the partnership, noting that it reflects a shared interest in building a sustainable collaboration that can respond to emerging educational needs and expand opportunities for teachers and students in the state.
With inputs of PTI