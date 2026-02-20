SCERT to bring in sports-integrated curriculum in Kerala’s sports schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine being a sports enthusiast, and learning about the angle of projection in your physics classrooms through an example of javelin throw, or why a pole vaulter bends his pole before the jump!

In what is claimed as the first-of-its-kind in the country, SCERT is all set to introduce sports-integrated curriculum into 44 new textbooks in Classes 5-10 for students of sports schools in the state.

Planning to implement in 2027-28, SCERT officials remarked that the new approach of integrating sports elements will be applied in suitable portions of all possible subjects, including science, social science, mathematics and even languages.