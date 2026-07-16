Legal support for education reforms as SCBA appeals to Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the deteriorating health of education reformer Sonam Wangchuk during his ongoing indefinite fast, the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday adopted a resolution appealing to him to end his protest.

The Bar body said that while his movement had awakened the nation's conscience, the country needed his continued leadership rather than risking his life.



The resolution was adopted at a meeting of the SCBA Executive Committee convened to discuss Wangchuk's fast. The Committee noted that his protest had drawn national attention to issues concerning the NEET examination and the larger state of the country's education system. It described his lifelong contribution to innovation, institution-building and public service as an inspiration for young people and society at large.

According to the resolution, Wangchuk's hunger strike has once again highlighted the importance of moral courage in public life and reminded citizens of their responsibility to uphold constitutional values. The Committee observed that his protest had become a call for strengthening the nation's moral and institutional foundations.



The SCBA also expressed disappointment that despite Wangchuk taking such an extreme step for educational reforms, institutions had failed to respond with the urgency and sensitivity the situation demanded. It voiced concern over systemic shortcomings affecting millions of students and what it termed a growing decline in accountability within public institutions.