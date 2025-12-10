SCB fresh PG doctors made to work as senior residents without stipend as counselling delayed

CUTTACK: Fresh pass-out postgraduate doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital have been working without stipend for the past two months due to a delay in the counselling process required for their appointment as senior residents.

According to reports, 347 postgraduate medical students from 19 clinical and non-clinical departments completed their course last month. As per norms, once the three-year PG programme concludes, the state government is required to conduct counselling for their placement as senior residents to serve their mandatory two-year bond period.