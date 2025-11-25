Scarlett Johansson to star in Mike Flanagan's radical new 'Exorcist' revival

Hollywood heavyweight Scarlett Johansson is poised to enter the chilling realm of The Exorcist, propelling the legendary horror franchise forward with its latest chapter.

As reported by Deadline, Johansson has been cast in the forthcoming entry of the storied series, helmed by acclaimed writer-director Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan's praise for the star casting

Flanagan expressed his enthusiasm for Johansson's involvement, stating, "Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn't be happier to have her join this Exorcist film," as quoted by Deadline.

With her on board, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster—the powerhouse behind numerous horror successes—has redirected efforts toward reinvigorating the series.

Post-'Believer' pivot: A fresh start after box-office stumble

The studio's previous outing, 2023's The Exorcist: Believer, fell short at the box office, grossing just USD 65.5 million domestically and USD 136.2 million worldwide. In response, producers have held discussions with elite talent, ultimately landing on Johansson, fresh off her role in revitalising the Jurassic World saga with Rebirth.

Per the Deadline report, production timelines for the new Exorcist will align with Johansson's and Flanagan's other commitments.

The project introduces an entirely original tale within The Exorcist lore and will not serve as a direct follow-up to Believer, according to Deadline.

Production team and Flanagan's vision

Flanagan will pen the script and take the director's chair, with production handled by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Red Room Pictures.

The franchise traces its roots to William Peter Blatty's novel, brought to the screen in 1973 by director William Friedkin. That groundbreaking film depicted the demonic possession of a young girl and the intense exorcism attempts by priests to rescue her.

It achieved massive acclaim, securing 10 Academy Award nominations.

Subsequent installments explored the character's ongoing battles with evil, prequels delving into origins, and additional tales of supernatural torment.

Flanagan, a lifelong devotee of the original, reflected in May 2024 upon his attachment to the project: "The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honour to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe."

Additional information on the storyline and supporting cast remains undisclosed.