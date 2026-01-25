Scared shores

Having grown up watching numerous animated films, television serials and theatre productions based on the Ramayana, one of the many elements that always intrigued us were the floating stones used to construct the bridge from India to Sri Lanka at as Dhanushkodi, the last point of India.

When we arrived at the Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple and witnessed not just one but many such stones afloat, we felt a deep sense of affirmation, as though much of the story was indeed true. It was here that we learnt of a lesser-known legend.