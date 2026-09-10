SC upholds reduction of law college seats by Mumbai University

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the University of Mumbai’s decision to reduce by half the student intake capacity of affiliated law colleges for the 2026-27 academic year.



A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision rejecting the challenge, while setting aside the Rs. one lakh costs imposed on the petitioner, Lawyers’ Foundation.



The Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea in July, observing that it appeared to be a proxy litigation instituted on behalf of an affected law college.