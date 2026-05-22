SC to hear next week plea against CBSE's policy making three-language study compulsory in Class 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear next week a plea challenging the new policy of CBSE which has made study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

"This is an urgent PIL. The petitioners are students, teachers and parents. They are challenging the new policy of the CBSE by which in the 9th standard, two more languages have been made compulsory," Rohatgi said.

Urging the top court to list the matter for hearing on Monday, Rohatgi said, "It will create a chaos".