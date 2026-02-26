SC takes suo motu cognisance of NCERT’s Class 8 textbook over ‘corruption in judiciary’ mention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu (on its own motion) case over references to “corruption in the judiciary” in a newly introduced Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

As per the causelist uploaded on the website of the apex court, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi is slated to consider on February 26 the matter titled “In Re: Social Science Textbook for Grade–8 (Part-2) published by NCERT and ancillary issues”.