IIT Bombay alumnus Sudheendra Kulkarni urges withdrawal of SC/ST case against professor, calls for national debate on law’s reform

"Despite the establishment of many new IITs and a substantial increase in student intake, the number of faculty positions has not increased proportionately. According to media reports, out of 12,498 sanctioned faculty posts across all 23 IITs, 4,804 (38.4 per cent) were vacant as of January 30, 2026. IIT Kharagpur, the first Indian Institute of Technology, established in 1950, has a faculty vacancy rate of 51.3 per cent," he added.