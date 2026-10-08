SC seeks state-wise data on regulation, monitoring of rehab centres for children with disabilities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to collect and place on record state-wise information on the regulation, registration and monitoring of rehabilitation centres and other establishments catering to children with disabilities.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana passed the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by disability rights lawyer Rahul Bajaj and child rights activist Zaheer Abbas Jan.