SC seeks replies from Centre, NCPCR on PIL for framework to protect children from social media risks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies from the Centre and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on a PIL filed by an Indore-based school seeking a comprehensive and enforceable national framework to protect children from the alleged risks associated with social media platforms.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the plea filed by Emerald Heights International School and its director of academics, Siddharth Singh Girnar, and issued notices to the ministries of women and child development and law and justice, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The bench tagged the plea, filed by Vaibhav Choudhary, with a pending petition and listed it for hearing on December 7.