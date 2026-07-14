SC seeks Centre, NCERT's responses on pleas against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class 9 students

"We will hear (the petitions) on July 29," the CJI said.

The fresh pleas were filed by Amandeep Kaur and Arpan Roy Choudhury. They have made the Centre, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as parties. One of the lawyers said that parents and schools have cited severe textbook shortages and sudden implementation burden.

"They are implementing unlawful circulars which are against the RTE (Right to Education) Act. They are imposing languages without alternatives. If Punjabi is taught without Sanskrit, where will teachers come?" Grover submitted.