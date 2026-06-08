SC seeks CBSE response on plea by Saudi-based student over withheld Class 12 improvement exam result

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the CBSE informed the apex court that the assessment of the student, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, was required to be carried out by the school concerned. However, since the petitioner appeared as a private candidate, no such assessment record was available.

In response, the Justice Manmohan-led Bench orally observed that the petitioner's past academic records could be considered and asked the CBSE's counsel to obtain instructions in the matter by Friday.

The CBSE counsel informed the Supreme Court that the Board was already working on the issue and sought time till Monday. The top court, however, listed the matter for hearing on June 12.