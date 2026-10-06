SC rejects PIL seeking daily Preamble recitation in school assemblies



The petitioner also relied on initiatives in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka, where schools had been directed to include recitation of the Preamble in morning assemblies. The plea argued that such practices could serve as a model for a uniform national approach to constitutional education.

It further referred to a May 2025 CBSE circular urging schools to incorporate daily positive affirmations in assemblies, contending that regular recitation of the Preamble would be a meaningful way of fostering constitutional values and civic awareness among students.

