SC upholds Assistant Professor’s appointment, flags need to verify PhD

"This is a fit case, where exercise of power conferred by Article 142 of the Constitution is warranted. Documentary evidence on record does necessitate an inquiry to be conducted by Maharshi Dayanand University against the sixth respondent (assistant professor), once again, for verifying his PhD degree in the light of the disclosures made by Bundelkhand University and to reach a satisfaction that the PhD degree is genuine and that the sixth respondent never deceived it by projecting himself as a Ph.D degree holder," the bench said.