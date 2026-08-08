SC refuses to entertain PIL for mandatory biometric attendance system in schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and States for a mandatory biometric-based attendance system for school students to dismantle dummy educational institutions.
A bench of Justices P Narasimha and Alok Aradhe asked the PIL petitioner advocate N K Goswami to approach the high court, while clarifying that this court was not inclined to entertain the petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.
"We are giving you liberty to approach the high court," the bench said while dismissing the plea.
Goswami has also sought among other things, a statutory cap on coaching hours for school children and a binding Code of Conduct for coaching centres prohibiting the manipulation of success data and the use of topper photographs for misleading advertising etc.
Article 32 grants citizens right to approach Supreme Court directly to enforce their fundamental rights.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.