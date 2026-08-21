SC reduces prior practice requirement for judicial service exams to one year

New Delhi: The Supreme Court reduced the mandatory legal practice requirement for law graduates appearing for entry-level judicial service examinations from three years to one year.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices AG Masih and K Vinod Chandran passed the order by a 2:1 majority while hearing review petitions against its May 2025 judgment that had introduced the three-year practice requirement.

The apex court said candidates appearing for judicial service examinations notified between May 25, 2025 and March 31, 2027 will be eligible irrespective of their prior legal experience. However, candidates selected through these examinations will initially be appointed as trainee judicial officers for one year. They will have to undergo training at a judicial academy and complete a further one-year structured clerkship.

For examinations notified from April 1, 2027, the new arrangement will apply, the court said.