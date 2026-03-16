SC quashes criminal case against Ashoka University professor booked over remarks on Op Sindoor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed criminal proceedings against Ashoka University's political science professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, after the Haryana government informed the apex court that it had refused to grant sanction for his prosecution over social media posts related to 'Operation Sindoor'.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi recorded the submission of Additional Solicitor General(ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the Haryana government, that it had decided not to proceed with prosecution as a "one-time gesture of magnanimity".

"As a one-time magnanimity, the sanction is refused. The chapter is closed. He can be warned that this is not repeated again," ASG Raju submitted before the top court.