SC overturns Madras HC stay on Tamil Nadu University law amendments

The SC-- while questioning as to why the vacation bench was examining the constitutionality of university statutes -- passed the order after hearing the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu against the HC order.

The state had also filed a petition seeking to transfer the matter from the HC to the apex court.

The bench, which requested the HC to decide the matter within six weeks, also recorded the state’s submission that no appointments will be made till the HC gives its verdict on the issue.

The 10 bills had come into force following the ‘deemed assent’ given by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu governor’s case.

In May, a Madras HC vacation bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayan stayed the amendments after hearing a PIL filed by advocate K Venkatachalapathy seeking to declare all the amendments as null and void.