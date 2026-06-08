SC notice to CBSE on plea to declare Class 12 improvement examination result

"This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions...Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil," the bench remarked orally while directing the counsel for CBSE to seek instruction in the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel against the CBSE's failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme framed for students whose examinations in several Gulf countries were cancelled.

The plea contended that the non-declaration of his result has jeopardised his higher education prospects and deprived him of admission opportunities.