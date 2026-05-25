PIL in SC seeks ban on employment of minors in spas and orchestras

"Issue a writ of mandamus or appropriate directions directing the Central Government: to exercise its powers under Section 4 of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, to include the employment or performance of children below 18 years in orchestras, dance bars, dance troupes, nautanki performances, massage parlours, spas, and salons, or any similar establishments that depict children in obscene or exploitative manner in Part A of the Schedule to CALPRA, thereby categorically prohibiting such employment," the plea said.