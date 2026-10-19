SC grants bail to former RK Kar College principal Sandip Ghose in financial irregularities case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to former RG Kar Medical College Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, accused of being involved in financial irregularities at the Kolkata college and manipulation of merit scores to accommodate undeserving candidates.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale allowed Ghosh's plea against the Calcutta High Court's February 23 order rejecting his bail plea.

The bench took note of the long period of incarceration of Ghosh and the progress of the trial, observing that he had been in custody for more than two years and that only seven out of 147 witnesses had been examined so far.