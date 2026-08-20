SC forms panel to probe police excess during Jantar Mantar protest

The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member High-Powered Enquiry Committee to independently examine allegations of excessive use of force by police and security personnel during recent student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The panel will also look into allegations of violence against police personnel during the demonstrations, Newsonair reports.

The committee will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy. The court has tasked the panel with examining the circumstances surrounding the incidents and assessing the allegations made by both protesters and authorities.

The move follows petitions concerning the handling of student demonstrations, including allegations of disproportionate police action. The protests at Jantar Mantar were followed by clashes between protesters and security personnel, with both sides raising allegations regarding the conduct of the other.

The Supreme Court's intervention comes amid scrutiny of the police response, including allegations concerning the use of force against protesters. The court has also indicated that allegations of harassment and molestation, particularly those involving women protesters, should receive priority during the inquiry.

The committee's mandate is expected to cover the factual aspects of the incidents, while constitutional and legal questions will remain for the Supreme Court to decide. The panel will submit an interim report on the allegations, including those concerning police action and violence during the protests.

The court has also been considering issues relating to FIRs registered against students who participated in the demonstrations. It has indicated that cases involving allegations of grave offences would be treated separately.

The committee's findings are expected to provide an independent assessment of the events and help the court determine further action in the matter.