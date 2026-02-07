SC directs medical exam board to explain decision to reduce qualifying cut-off for NEET-PG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to explain its decision to drastically reduce the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe directed NBEMS to file an affidavit and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

"On one hand, we have to see that seats should not get wasted. At the same time, there is pressure that candidates are not coming, so please reduce the cutoff.