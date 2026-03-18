SC directs Chandigarh civic body to create supernumerary post for law officer candidates

"When the Judges of the High Court are at variance in their opinion as to the correct answer… it is least expected from mere law graduates, who are competing for a post of Law Officer in the Municipal Corporation, to reach a correct conclusion while answering the multiple-choice question," the Justice Karol-led Bench said.

It further held that both options could be justified depending on the level of legal analysis applied.

"From a law graduate’s point of view, both the answers may be correct, although Option ‘B’ (Ninth Schedule) appears to be more appropriate considering the language of the question asked. However, on a deeper analysis… Option ‘D’ (None of the above) can also be considered to be correct," the Supreme Court observed.

Taking a balanced view, the bench directed that both candidates be accommodated. Clarifying the service position, the top court said that the appellant, who had already been appointed and was working on the post, would retain seniority.