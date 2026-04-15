SC denies bail to suspended RAS officer in Rajasthan exam scam

Jaipur, April 15 (IANS): The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of suspended Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Hanumanaram in connection with an alleged examination scam.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma heard the matter on Wednesday and declined to grant relief.
During the hearing, the state government strongly opposed the bail application, arguing that the accused’s actions strike at the very foundation of public administration and the integrity of competitive examinations.
The government submitted that individuals occupying responsible positions, if found to be involved in such misconduct, pose a serious threat to the system and should not be granted bail at this stage.
Taking note of the submissions and the nature of allegations, the court observed that no relief could be granted at present.
Hanumanaram, a resident of Bisaraniya village in Barmer district, is accused of appearing as a “dummy candidate” (proxy) in multiple recruitment examinations, including the Sub-Inspector Recruitment-2021 and the Patwari Recruitment Examination-2021.
Investigators allege that he appeared on behalf of other candidates during various stages of these examinations, indicating involvement in a larger organised racket.
He was arrested on April 9, 2025, after his role surfaced during the investigation, despite his name not being mentioned in the initial First Information Report. He was suspended from service the following day.
Representing the state, senior law officers argued that the case is not an isolated instance but reflects a pattern of misconduct.
They informed the court that the accused had a strong academic record, having secured the 22nd rank in the Rajasthan Administrative Service examination, but was allegedly involved in facilitating unfair means in competitive examinations.
Hanumanaram had joined service as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate in February 2023 and held postings in Chitalwana, Bagoda, Shiv, and Fatehgarh before his arrest.
The Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail underscores the seriousness of the allegations as investigations into the wider examination scam continue.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.