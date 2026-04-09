SC cracks down on UP residential plot violations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the immediate sealing of 44 properties in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after finding that these residential plots had been illegally converted into commercial establishments, including schools and hospitals, many operating without sanctioned building plans or basic fire safety measures.

Taking serious exception to the conduct of former Meerut Divisional Commissioner Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, who was personally present before the court, the bench questioned the authority under which he chose to disregard earlier judicial directions against unauthorised constructions. The officer had issued an order stating that certain commercial establishments in Meerut’s Central Market area would not be demolished “at present.”

The court made these observations while hearing a contempt petition related to the unauthorised conversion of residential premises into commercial establishments without approved layouts.

A bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K.V. Viswanathan, on April 2, expressed that it was “very much disturbed” by the Commissioner’s order dated October 27, 2025, and had sought his personal presence before it on April 6.

The bench also raised serious concerns over schools and hospitals functioning from unauthorised structures, warning that state officials would be held personally liable in case of any untoward incident.

Pulling up Yashod for passing such an order and allowing illegal conversions, the court questioned his justification. In his defence, Yashod stated that he had halted demolitions due to “public hue and cry.”

Justice Pardiwala responded sharply, asking, “Will you succumb to hue and cry by encroachers, or will you go by the rule of law? You are a public servant and are expected to uphold the rule of law. The entire democracy stands on the rule of law.

Why did you succumb to pressure?” The judge further questioned the officer on whose instructions the order was passed. Yashod replied that he had acted after consultations with public representatives.

The court, however, observed that once an order had been passed by it, the officer was duty-bound to comply. “Why did you pass this order that Central Market will not be demolished? Who authorised you to pass such an order? You defied our orders,” the bench remarked.

Officials warned against untoward incidents

The bench also raised serious concerns over schools and hospitals functioning from unauthorised structures, warning that state officials would be held personally liable in case of any untoward incident.