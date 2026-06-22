SC closes plea on withheld CBSE result after policy change

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the CBSE and its Regional Officer in Dubai after the petitioner argued that the continued withholding of his result had jeopardised his admission prospects for a B.Tech programme and violated his rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The petition, filed through advocate Vineet Jindal, had sought directions to the CBSE to declare the result under the assessment scheme applicable to West Asian countries or, alternatively, conduct a special examination for the cancelled subjects.

(IANS)