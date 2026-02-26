SC bans NCERT class 8 chapter on 'corruption in judiciary'; issues show cause notices to education ministry, NCERT



The Supreme Court has also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team.

"They have fired the gun and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it. The material is available online, on the internet, and even in stores. This is a very calculated move -- the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent.

The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy." the CJI said.